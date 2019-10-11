HAAS Alert Launches on the Geotab Marketplace to Offer Enhanced Safety Service

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HAAS Alert, a Chicago mobility company whose mission is to eliminate preventable roadway collisions, announced today that its real-time collision prevention service is now available as an add-on service to Geotab's fleet tracking platform. Geotab customers can seamlessly integrate HAAS Alert's real-time safety service into existing solutions through the Geotab Marketplace , a portfolio of mobile apps, software, and hardware Add-Ons that enable Geotab customers to better manage their fleets.

The HAAS Alert Safety Cloud® sends real-time digital alerts to nearby motorists when public safety and fleet vehicles are responding or stopped on-scene in the road. The safety service provides critical early warnings to drivers through navigation apps and in-dash systems when they are approaching hazardous situations in order to safely slow down, comply with Move Over laws, and avoid preventable collisions. Since launching two years ago, the service has delivered more than 100 million driver alerts.

With more than 1.8 million active users worldwide driving an average of 83 million miles daily, Geotab is a global leader in telematics and fleet management solutions. Geotab's open platform supports the integration of innovative services like HAAS Alert which helps to improve fleet vehicle safety and insight. Geotab customers can now utilize HAAS Alert to gain access to additional safety benefits through a simple, no-cost activation process.

Clive Cawse, Chief Operations Officer at Geotab, said of the new integration, "The Geotab platform is ideal for companies like HAAS Alert to deploy their innovations, especially those that enhance the safety of fleets and other motorists. Fleets turn to Geotab not just for our award-winning fleet management solutions, but also for our ability to integrate value-added services through the Geotab Marketplace."

About HAAS Alert

Leaders in collision prevention for emergency responders, roadway workers, and municipal fleets. The HAAS Alert Safety Cloud® service sends real-time digital alerts to drivers and connected cars via in-vehicle systems, navigation applications, and smartphones to aid drivers earlier in making safer, smarter decisions. Learn more at haasalert.com or contact press@haasalert.com .

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, visit geotab.com .

