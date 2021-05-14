Habersham Announces Bespoke Modern Furniture Collection, First New Collection in Nearly a Decade

TOCCOA, Ga., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Habersham, a family-owned, luxury furniture and cabinetry manufacturer located in Northeastern Georgia, today announced the Eternal Collection, its new line of modern furniture inspired by the oak tree. The Eternal Collection is Habersham's first new collection in nearly a decade.

Habersham announces new collection of furniture

The Eternal Collection features four beds and four nightstands, with plans to add new categories such as occasional tables, sideboards, vanities and more throughout 2021. Each piece is made of solid oak and oak veneers and is available in a stunning palette of earth tones. The collection highlights the natural beauty of oak by pulling out the richness of the wood grains. Like all Habersham designs, every item is handcrafted and heirloom-quality, sure to last for generations.

"When people hear the name Habersham, they think of exceptional quality and delicate details, so it's exciting to offer that level of craftsmanship in an entirely new style," said Daniel Wright, Vice President of Design. "Our goal with this collection was to pull concepts from increasingly popular mid-century modern architecture, and that's what inspired the unique movement of lines across each piece."

With growing interest in modern, mid-century modern and minimalist styles, Habersham offers the same quality and detail it's known for in a look that is widely requested by designers and homeowners alike. All items are truly bespoke, allowing clients to choose from several customization options including antiquing, texture and tone. Each product is made in America by Habersham's trained artisans, guaranteeing no two pieces are exactly alike.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers a cleaner line of furniture that is crafted in a new medium while still maintaining Habersham's standards," said Matt Eddy, CEO of Habersham. "In addition to the unmatched craftsmanship, customers can choose nearly any customization imaginable, making each piece unique. It's what makes having a Habersham piece so special, and it's why we love dreaming up and bringing to life new designs."

For more information on the collection, visit https://habershamhome.com/Furniture/category/Eternal-Collection.

About Habersham

Habersham is a family-owned, luxury furniture and cabinetry manufacturer in Toccoa, Georgia. The company was established in 1972 by Joyce Eddy and her two sons with humble beginnings, and has grown into an internationally recognized brand. Led by Joyce's son Matt, several of the Eddy family members are still part of the Habersham team. With custom-fitted cabinetry and more than 600 pieces of furniture, each piece is handcrafted in the U.S. by skilled artisans. Every item can be customized to the customer's preference, including detailing, finishing techniques and hand-painting, and is crafted from the finest materials, including quality hardwood solids and veneers. Known for its Old World style, Habersham has recently introduced transitional and modern collections to appeal to changing styles and various price points. For more information, visit www.habershamhome.com.

Media Contact

Chloe Coley

5by5 Agency

[email protected]

423-903-5711

Related Images

habersham-eternal-collection.png

Habersham Eternal Collection

Habersham announces new collection of furniture

SOURCE Habersham