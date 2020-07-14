Habersham Funding Again Leads Life Settlement Industry in Consumer Payouts

ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an annual statistical roundup, Habersham Funding, LLC, a leading life settlement provider, led its industry in percentage paid of life insurance face value for 2019. The annual ranking is by The Deal, a longtime settlement industry media outlet, based on aggregate data from state regulatory authorities.

M. Bryan Freeman of Habersham Funding Habersham Funding touts industry stats noting its higher payouts.

"I am proud that we pay consumers the most money for their life insurance policies - the highest percentage of life policy face amount - meaning consumers whose policies we purchased fared the best," says M. Bryan Freeman, Habersham's president and a 30-year veteran and a founder of the settlement industry.

According to The Deal's ranking, Habersham paid an average of 41.33% of face value for life insurance policies purchased or "settled" in 2019. The percentage-of-face payout by all competitors ranged from just over 1% to Habersham's industry-leading high of over 41%. The average payout across the industry was 20.28%, which Habersham notes is half of what it paid out.

"Most life policies find their way to us for consideration through third-party partners like attorneys, accountants, life agents, financial advisors and other professionals," Freeman says, "and we're proud to partner with them again and again."

Atlanta-based Habersham Funding does business nationally, providing the funds for life settlements, which enable seniors, and those who are terminally ill, to receive an advance cash payment for their policy. He notes that Habersham also deals with many consumers directly, in addition to those represented by third-party referrers, and that the bulk of illnesses they deal with involve stage 3 and 4 cancers, ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) and seniors who want to cash in their life policies for more value that the insurer will offer.

"There is of course a balance to be achieved, in providing the maximum funds possible for the policy owner while also structuring a deal that is viable, so I am proud of our team for consistently bringing in these metrics," Freeman says.

He has been a licensed life agent for over 40 years and has focused on the secondary market for life insurance since 1989. Habersham Funding holds licenses in 40 jurisdictions which regulate the life settlement industry and can purchase life policies in 46 states and Washington, DC. For more information: 404-233-8275, 888-874-2402 or [email protected].

