Habitat for Humanity Selects Unit4 to Deliver New Digital Platform and People Experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market services organizations, today announced that Habitat for Humanity International has selected Unit4 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Financial Planning & Analytics (FP&A), implemented using its Nonprofit Model for Cloud ERP, to deliver visibility and control over finances, projects, procurement, reporting, forecasting and payroll.

Since 1976, Habitat has supported families around the world by working alongside them to build and improve places to call home, working in all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Habitat is making affordable housing more accessible, sustainable and energy efficient.

The organization has grown from a grassroots concept to a global federated entity, resulting in a highly fragmented, complex, and manual operating environment, with a combination of large point solutions, niche and supplementary systems. Habitat for Humanity required a purpose-built solution, proven in nonprofit organizations, with industry-native functionality that would align its technology stack and automate and streamline processes to transform the way it plans and executes programs. Increased visibility to track the impact of donations is critical to preventing disruptions, and to enable it to become more agile and transparent.

Working with Unit4 to implement its Nonprofit Model for Cloud ERP, Habitat will benefit from:

An implementation model developed specifically for the needs of project-based non-profits, with pre-configured processes and the flexibility to adapt the solution to the organization's needs for quicker time-to-value.

Highly adaptive and intuitive systems built for people-centric organizations with native non-profit processes, including project and grant management combined with integrated people planning and financial reporting.

Optimized funding allocation strengthening donor relationships with transparent reporting on the impact delivered by programs.

Better visibility to forecast and allocate people and resources more effectively, with simple access to data and insights for faster, better-informed decisions.

Improved compliance and accountability, safeguarding public trust and satisfying regulatory and donor requirements while keeping projects and costs under close control.

Comments on the news:

"As a global nonprofit organization, we are compelled to be efficient stewards of the resources entrusted to us by our donors so that we are best able to serve more families through safe, decent and affordable housing," said Mike Carscaddon, chief financial officer for Habitat for Humanity International. "We look forward to working with Unit4 to design, build and implement an enterprise resource planning system that will best support Habitat's mission and our people."

"We're focused on building a strong and lasting partnership with Habitat to modernize their business systems and achieve their goals for program impact. As a truly global service-centric organization, Habitat for Humanity has a clear vision and specific industry requirements that its systems partner must understand and support to deliver true value," said Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit4. "Our ERP solution for nonprofits will help them increase visibility and control across projects, while supporting their people to be more productive."

