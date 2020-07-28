Habitat for Humanity to build and repair 350 homes with Wells Fargo Foundation grant

ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity International and Wells Fargo & Company today announced an $8 million donation from the Wells Fargo Foundation that will support the construction and repairs of safe and affordable housing built in collaboration with 350 families in nearly 50 states.

Through Wells Fargo Builds, Habitat for Humanity affiliate volunteers will work with homeowners to build and repair homes with low- and moderate-income families. The collaboration with Habitat for Humanity is part of a $1 billion philanthropic commitment by Wells Fargo to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.

"Far too many people are struggling financially and facing housing instability that has only been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Eileen Fitzgerald, head of Housing Affordability Philanthropy with the Wells Fargo Foundation. "Wells Fargo has a deep commitment to advance housing affordability solutions. We are proud to support Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliates' work with low- and moderate-income families to create more housing affordability solutions across the U.S."

In 2019 alone, Wells Fargo employees volunteered more than 1.9 million hours of service to strengthen their communities, including building, repairing, and improving 674 homes across the U.S. with several organizations through Wells Fargo Builds.

"We are grateful for Wells Fargo's generous support over the past decade," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "Their support through Wells Fargo Builds and other initiatives is helpful now more than ever during a time when so many more families are in need of a place to call home."

Since 2010, Wells Fargo has donated $85 million directly to Habitat affiliates and $15 million to support national Habitat for Humanity efforts, including new home construction, repairs, revitalizing neighborhoods, and helping older adults remain in their homes. In addition, funding has helped provide transitional shelters, drinking water and other services for more than 120 families in India impacted by Cyclone Amphan and will support the construction of Habitat homes with veterans over the next year along with Habitat's Cost of Home advocacy campaign, which aims to find solutions and create policies at each level of government that will improve housing affordability.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.97 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,300 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 266,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

