HabitNu - The New Standard for State Health Agency DPP Networks

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HabitNu has signed statewide Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) and Wellness agreements with three more states: Missouri, Ohio, and Montana. All three have entered into agreements to license the HabitNu platform for DPP access and delivery.

Approximately 88 million American adults, more than 1 in 3 have prediabetes that puts them at increased risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. The good news is the CDC-led National Diabetes Prevention Program has been proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and other serious health problems.

HabitNu's online coaching platform follows CDC's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) protocol. In one centralized solution, the platform delivers day-to-day processes needed to ensure sustained adherence to the program, tracks participant progress through interactive digital tools, presents intuitive analytics that shows individual and group results, integrates with EHR systems, and generates accurate billing. The upshot is a highly scalable model that has resulted in proven outcomes leading to weight loss, lower HbA1c, and lower cost of care.

HabitNu is uniquely equipped to provide both the platform through which DPP providers can manage their own disease prevention and management programs, as well as the full suite of services using HabitNu's health coaches. Departments of health that wish to deliver statewide coverage through their state's DPP provider network can outsource services to HabitNu in geographic locations that lack local coverage.

Along with government agencies, HabitNu's partners include integrated delivery networks (healthcare systems, chain pharmacies, YMCAs, and other social service organizations), health plans, and employers. HabitNu provides broad enterprise network connectivity, participant and coach digital tools, billing, and reporting capabilities that have proven vital to providers seeking to bring streamlined structure to a fragmented disease management market.

HabitNu is a health and wellness company that leverages behavioral economics - the science of how and why people behave the way they do - to help individuals shape healthier habits that last. HabitNu's high-touch programs address the whole health of the individual by applying lifestyle coaching supported by powerful analytics to prompt people to make the right health choices. HabitNu's scalable technology provides a platform to administer scientifically proven programs to combat lifestyle diseases, and HabitNu's DPP lifestyle change program is fully recognized by the CDC based on its outcomes. Learn more at HabitNu.com.

