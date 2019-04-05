Hach & Rose, LLP Announces Strategic Partnership with Stanley J. Spero

NEW YORK, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In wake of the passage of New York's Child Victim Act, Hach & Rose, LLP, a nationally recognized law firm, today announced its strategic partnership with Stanley J. Spero, formerly Spero & Jorgenson PC, an expert and thirty year veteran of fighting for justice on behalf of sexual abuse victims – who will act as counsel to the Firm. Hach & Rose is proud to announce this huge step in continuing to provide its clients – specifically, survivors of childhood sexual abuse – representation by another zealous, experienced and passionate litigator.

Stanley Spero is recognized as a top rated professional liability attorney in Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. Spero was selected to Super Lawyers in 2018 and has been licensed in the profession of law since 1973. Super Lawyers is an exclusive list of top-rated attorneys in specific practice areas who were chosen after thorough evaluation of numerous criteria. Mr. Spero has been recognized for showing dedication, leadership and excellence in professional malpractice law and for more than three decades has dedicated his career to representing hundreds of victims of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.

After 43 years of experience in the legal profession, Mr. Spero has represented victims of child abuse and victims of professional misconduct and malpractice cases which involve sexual exploitation by psychotherapists, clergy, educators and health care providers. Mr. Spero intimately understands that litigating these types of cases is about far more than just obtaining financial compensation for suffering. It is also about holding the abuser and the church or other organization accountable as well as getting a predator off the street so that no other potential victims will have to suffer.

Stanley Spero has been specializing in representing victims of sexual exploitation by professionals since 1985 and is revered nationally for his focus and industry savvy. He has been recognized by Martindale-Hubbell as an AV Preeminent Attorney. Mr. Spero has also obtained a Superb 10.0 rating from AVVO for his experience, industry recognition and professional conduct. Mr. Spero is the President and Director of Advocate Web, a nonprofit corporation providing support and educational services to victims of professional exploitation.

Both Mr. Spero and Hach & Rose are focused on the individual needs of every client. Mr. Spero understands the harm that is caused as a result of abuse by psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, educators, pastoral counselors and clergy. He is committed to continue his current role of supporting and helping victims of professional exploitation. Mr. Spero knows what needs to be done in order to obtain restitution and justice on his clients' behalf. Mr. Spero's verdicts and settlements further portray his credibility as a highly trained attorney. After commencement of numerous cases against the Catholic Church, a settlement process was initiated which resulted in individual awards to plaintiff totaling $10 Million Dollars. Each case involved sexual abuse of minors by catholic priests.

More importantly, Mr. Spero has been a pioneer in paving the way to justice. He has been published extensively in national professional journals, law reviews and other national publications like Psychiatric Times and Lawyers Weekly, the Boston Globe, the New York Times and the Washington Post.

It is this expertise and success that drew Hach & Rose to Mr. Spero and Mr. Spero to Hach & Rose.

The New York personal injury lawyers of Hach & Rose, LLP, are dedicated to vigorously protecting the rights and interests of those who have been harmed due to the negligence or recklessness of another party, and the firm consistently achieves the top results in the State of New York. Hach & Rose is passionate about giving a voice to those who have been silenced too long. At Hach & Rose, LLP, our lawyers are committed to working diligently and zealously to represent those who could not protect themselves. Hach & Rose, LLP and Stanley Spero understand the suffering that comes from surviving childhood sexual trauma can be emotionally and financially devastating for victims and their loved ones. The alliance between Stanley Spero and Hach & Rose, LLP will strengthen our ability to help those injured as a result of sexual predators and the institutions who have long protected them.

