Hach Becomes the First Global Nereda® Certified Preferred Supplier

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2018, after rigorous testing and analysis at Epe Wastewater Treatment Facility in the Netherlands, Hach's instrumentation and Prognosys® predictive diagnostic system have been certified by Royal HaskoningDHV and approved for global use with the Nereda® waste water treatment process. This makes Hach the first global Nereda supply partner to have their equipment certified for Nereda applications.

"This certification is an exciting evolution of our partnership with Royal HaskoningDHV that was solidified in 2017 when we signed a global agreement establishing Hach as a preferred supplier of online analytical instrumentation to test the quality of water treated with the Nereda® technology," said Kevin Klau, President at Hach.

"The Nereda technology has unique selling points in terms of its footprint, its energy efficiency, sustainability and ease of operation. The certification of Hach's instrumentation represents the next stage in Nereda's development," said Rene Noppeny, Global Director Water Technology Products & Innovation at Royal HaskoningDHV. "The certification demonstrates a significant step towards ensuring Hach's instrumentation and analytics are reliable and easy-to-use solutions. We are very pleased that we can officially certify the instrumentation and strengthen our partnership with Hach even further."

As a Nereda‐preferred supplier, Hach already delivers accurate and reliable analytics solutions supported by the innovative Prognosys® predictive diagnostic system. Royal HaskoningDHV actively supports this process by providing technical know‐how, performance data and access to its Nereda® development and innovation facilities. Prognosys Predictive Diagnostics is connected to Claros, Hach's Water Intelligence System which enables customers to seamlessly connect and manage instruments, data, and process – anywhere, anytime. The result is greater confidence in data and improved efficiencies in operations.

About Royal HaskoningDHV

Royal HaskoningDHV is an independent company delivering engineering, consultancy and project management services since 1881. We have almost 6,000 professionals operating from across the world who are eager to innovate and co-create with clients and partners to have a positive impact on people, our living environment and the economy. More and more we connect the digital with the physical world. Together with clients and partners, we use data and algorithms to solve new challenges and prevent problems. We help our clients in their digital transformation, and we support their business with better and faster execution of their ambitions. Enhancing society together! For more information visit our website: royalhaskoningdhv.com.

About Hach

For more than 80 years, Hach® (www.hach.com) has provided innovations to support our customers. Hach, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher, gives customers confidence in their water analysis by delivering expert answers, outstanding support, and reliable, easy-to-use solutions. Hach analytical instruments, services, software, and reagents are used to ensure the quality of water in a variety of industries in more than 100 countries globally. Hach's Water Intelligence system, Claros, features digital solutions in three areas: instrument management, data management and process management. All are designed to eliminate uncertainty, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. For additional information on Claros, visit www.hach.com/claros.

