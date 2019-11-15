Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP commences lawsuit against Melissa V. Jefferson (a/k/a "Lizzo")

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the law firm of Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP commenced a lawsuit against Melissa V. Jefferson (a/k/a "Lizzo") on behalf of the firm's client, Tiffany Wells.

The lawsuit stems from a well-publicized September 16, 2019 Twitter post in which Lizzo posted a picture of Ms. Wells, a courier for Postmates at the time, and accused her of stealing Lizzo's food delivery order.

At the time of the post, Lizzo had approximately one million followers on Twitter. The Complaint contains allegations of defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Michael Rose, a Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie partner, said:

"With celebrity status comes great responsibility. In this age of social media, Lizzo has incredible influence in the public sphere, and broadcasting our client's identity – along with falsely accusing Ms. Wells of stealing from her – to her vast number of followers invited threats against our client and forced a private individual into the public eye without her consent. This sort of behavior, from Lizzo or any celebrity, cannot be tolerated. I am confident in Ms. Wells' claims and have faith that the justice system will bring a fair and just resolution in her favor."

