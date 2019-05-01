Hack Launches on USB and Makes Learning to Code Even More Accessible!

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hack announced today that it is now available on USB. The Hack Key turns computers with Windows 10 into a fun, safe place for kids to learn coding through playing games. The tools to learn to code can now fit right in your pocket!

For $39.99, kids can plug the Hack Key right into their existing computers and will be able to experience the same great Hack content as our current users do all over the country.

"As our product has evolved and the response has been overwhelmingly positive, we realized we wanted to bring Hack to more consumers," said Roberta (Beta) Antunes, CEO Hack. " Making it available on a USB enables more families to enjoy the experience and was the next logical step to further our mission of teaching kids to code through games."

In all formats, Hack has a unique superpower - the benefit of inspiring kids to Hack and learn to code. Using the "flip-to-hack" feature, kids can edit parameters, immediately see their changes and develop familiarity with basic coding in an authentic and safe environment. Kids access source code and use a real sandbox for learning how to code. The Hack Key comes with all the apps and tools families need for everyday use, including Chrome, Calculator, Skype, Office Suite, Scratch, Spotify, Steam and more.

Hack characters, based on computer science luminaries including Ada Lovelace and Mary Jackson, guide players through immersive adventures and provide them with new coding challenges every month. For $9.99 per month, Hack Families will access an unfolding adventure story and learning quests, and hackable levels that unlock as the player's skills improve. The first 6 months of the content subscription are free for Hack Key customers. As the child evolves, so does the product. Our goal at Hack is to enable our users to shape their technology, rather than be shaped by it. This USB is an important key to doing so!

Hack Key Technical Requirements

Only runs on computers with Windows 10

USB 3.0 Required

USB can not be removed during use

5 year limited warranty (water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x-ray proof)

About Hack:

Hack is a San Francisco-based startup led by Roberta (Beta) Antunes, a global business leader and ambitious industry disrupter. Prior to joining Hack as CEO, Beta co-founded Hotel Urbano in Brazil and grew it to a $500M valuation in less than 5 years. As an entrepreneur and mother of a ten-year-old, she is passionate about helping kids learn how to code through play, and giving families a practical solution to accomplish this. Hack is built by renowned game designers, open-source engineers, educators, artists, and parents of preteens and has been named "Best First Laptop" by Parents Magazine, as well as "Best STEM Toy" by Wired. Hack has received seed funding and support from Endless Mobile.

For more info visit: hack-computer.com/products/hack-usb-beta

SOURCE Hack