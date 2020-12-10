Hackboard Launches One Of The Lowest-Priced Intel-Powered And Windows-Based Single-Board Computers Ever

Priced at $99 with Ubuntu Linux or $140 with Windows 10 Pro, Hackboard 2 is available for order beginning today at https://www.crowdsupply.com/hackboard/hb2 . Additional expansion kits are also available.

"We believe computing should be more affordable so that those who don't have access to computers and the internet today can get access," said Mike Callow, Hackboard co-founder and CEO. "Nearly half of all homes worldwide do not have a computer – what's often called the Digital Divide. Our mission is to provide an affordable computer that solves this global problem."

Hackboard 2 comes with a variety of powerful features, including:

Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-Core Processor, 64-bit, up to 2.8GHz

4GB DDR4 memory

64GB eMMC storage

Two M .2 slots for up to 4 additional terabytes of storage

Three high-speed USB 3.0 ports

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1

Optional 4G or 5G

40-pin GPIO header

HDMI 2.1 ( 4K )

) Python software

Headphone jack

Included power supply

Hackboard expansion kits include a keyboard, webcam, monitor, stand and more, creating a complete Hackboard ecosystem. The kits make it easy for users to create their ideal computing environment.

For makers and hobbyists, Hackboard 2 includes Python software and works with a variety of add-ons. Users can design a host of projects, such as:

Entertainment systems, including media servers;

Remote Desktop to access your home office from anywhere;

Home automation to manage smart-home peripherals, IoT appliances;

Sensor gateways, such as industrial monitors;

A host of STEM applications using the GPIO pin header.

"Our goal is to help more people connect to information — and to one another — whether from home, from the office or from school," said Jon Prove, Hackboard co-founder and COO. "We believe we can help people realize their full potential by gaining access to technology and information thus eliminating the Digital Divide."

About Hackboard

Hackboard is dedicated to providing powerful, affordable computers for students, families, schools and the maker community. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, London and Shenzhen, China, the company's mission is to help eliminate the Digital Divide and Digital Poverty. More information about the company is available at www.hackboard.com or via social media: @HackboardSBC

SOURCE Hackboard