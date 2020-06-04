Hackensack Meridian Health COVID-19 Research Published in Major Journals in First Wave of Pandemic

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinicians from Hackensack Meridian Health, the state's largest and most comprehensive health network, have published a list of papers in major journals based on experiences from the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The publications include best-practice recommendations in the "new normal" of preventing new infections, perspectives on how some aspects of medicine are apt to change and also some case histories from patients infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus.

"As one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic, our clinicians have treated over 10,000 patients and have saved many lives. Along their journey in this pandemic, they are participating in many research trials that show promise in fighting this virus," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. "Now they are helping to advance the medical literature through their experiences and expertise."

"This is a quickly growing literature, and we're gratified to be doing our part," said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president of Hackensack Meridian Health's Northern Market, and the chief research officer of the network. "Our clinicians, research scientists, nurses, and academics are all contributing their own vital pieces to this enormous puzzle."

Some of the most promising Hackensack Meridian Health publications from the first wave of this ongoing pandemic:

Other papers, including those from the network's nursing personnel and the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation, are also at various stages of proofing, acceptance, and submission.

