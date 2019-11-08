Hackensack Meridian Health Hosts Living With Hydrocephalus: Symptoms, Treatments & Beyond, November 9

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health will host a free, two-part series for adults and children living with Hydrocephalus on Saturday, November 9. This is an opportunity for patients, family members and clinicians to learn more about living with hydrocephalus, signs, symptoms, treatment and beyond, from expert surgeons, clinicians and patients who are living hydrocephalus. The two-part conference will include an Educational Hour, Inspirational Hour and Engagement Hour.

Guest speakers include Elizabeth Assing, M.D., Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Karen Koscica, M.D., Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Lawrence Daniels, M.D., Medical Director, Neurosurgery, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital Neurosurgeon, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Pinakin Jethwa, M.D., Neurosurgeon, Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Tamir Tawfik, M.D., Neurosurgeon, Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The event is complimentary, however, due to limited seating, attendees are encouraged to register online at www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org/Hydrocephalus.

Part One: Children Living with Hydrocephalus

9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p.m.

Lunch and Interactive Activities

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Part Two: Adults living with Hydrocephalus

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Related Links

Registration

SOURCE Hackensack Meridian Health

Related Links

http://www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org/Hydrocephalus

