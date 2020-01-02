Hackensack University Medical Center is First in the Nation to Acquire the TSolution One® Active Robot by THINK Surgical for Total Knee Replacement Procedures

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack University Medical Center, a national leader in orthopedic care and robotic surgery, is the first facility in the United States to acquire and offer patients undergoing total knee replacement the TSolution One® Total Knee Application for use in total knee arthroplasty (TKA). The system, which is manufactured by Fremont, California-based THINK Surgical, Inc., features a fully active robot for orthopedic surgery.

"We are very excited to be the first hospital in the U.S. to purchase this innovative technology which uses a fully active robot to treat end-stage knee arthritis," said Michael A. Kelly, M.D. chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery and chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. "Our orthopedic team is committed to utilizing innovative and cutting-edge technologies to advance orthopedic care, furthering our mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered care."

The TSolution One® Surgical System combines two exclusive innovations to advance total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT®, a computer assisted tool. The pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare, in a virtual environment, the patient's unique joint replacement plan using a choice of implant options. Total joint replacement surgery involves removing the diseased knee joint and replacing it with a joint implant. During the joint replacement surgery, the surgeon implements the patient's pre-planned procedure using the active robot, which prepares the joint according to the surgeon's plan for precise placement of implants.

"One of the advantages of the TSolution One System® is the open implant library offered by this active robot system, which provides an optimal personalized surgical plan for each patient with precise bone-cutting technology," said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. "The addition of this fully active robot enhances Hackensack University Medical Center's robust surgical robotics program and demonstrates our commitment to providing our patients the best care with the most advanced technology available."

"THINK Surgical is committed to improving the lives of patients suffering from severe osteoarthritis whom require total joint replacement and to furthering the advancement of orthopedic surgery through the development of leading-edge, precision technology," said John Hahn, CEO and president of THINK Surgical, Inc. "We are proud to partner with Hackensack University Medical Center and offer patients the TSolution One Surgical System, which is truly transforming orthopedic surgery."

On October 9, 2019, THINK Surgical announced it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the TSolution One® Total Knee Application for use in Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) in the United States. Five surgeons, including Yair David Kissin, M.D. at Hackensack University Medical Center, participated in the investigational clinical trial, which confirmed the safety and efficacy of the TSolution One® Total Knee Application compared to traditional knee replacement using manual surgical instrumentation.

"We are honored to be the first in the nation to offer this state-of-the-art technology to our patients suffering from degenerative knee diseases such as osteoarthritis, one of the most common forms of arthritis and disability," said Yair David Kissin, M.D., vice chair, Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. "Our orthopedics team continues to raise the bar, advancing orthopedic surgery to further improve patient outcomes."

The other sites included in the national clinical trial were in Cleveland, OH; Houston, TX; Durham, NC; and New York, NY. Study enrollment was completed in December 2018 and included 115 patients. TSolution One was previously awarded CE Marking and has been actively marketed in Asia Pacific and European markets. More than 550 TKA procedures have been successfully completed worldwide with the TSolution One® Total Knee Application to date.

The Center for Joint Replacement at Hackensack University Medical Center is the only joint replacement program in Bergen County, New Jersey and one of only four in the state to receive Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement Certification from the Joint Commission. This recognition is awarded to hospitals that have developed consistent communication and collaboration among all healthcare providers involved in the care of the patient — from the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation through the procedure, recovery and follow-up care. Hackensack University Medical Center is also a top performer in the country for achieving a high volume of surgeries efficiently and with a low rate of postoperative infection — an indicator of quality care. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the orthopedic program among the top 50 in the nation for outstanding quality of care.

About Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county's first hospital, it is now part of the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care, which is comprised of 35,000 team members and more than 7,000 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #2 in New Jersey and #59 in the country in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 Best Hospital rankings and is ranked high-performing in the U.S. in colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. Out of 4,500 hospitals evaluated, Hackensack is one of only 57 that received a top rating in all nine procedures and conditions. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker's Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth and received 26 Gold Seals of Approval by The Joint Commission - more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its sixth consecutive designation in 2019. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: John Theurer Cancer Center, a consortium member of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women's and Children's Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women's Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® and listed on the Green Guide's list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children's Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc. is committed to the future of orthopedic surgery and to improving patient care through the development of leading-edge precision technology. THINK Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets active robotics for hip and knee replacement surgery and maintains an open implant policy, allowing surgeons maximum choice for their patients. For more information, please visit www.THINKSurgical.com.

Sheri Hensley Mary McGeever SHensley@ThinkSurgical.com Mary.McGeever@HackensackMeridian.org 510-602-0951 551-996-1730



Cynthia Kalb

CKalb@ThinkSurgical.com

510-552-2900



SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thinksurgical.com

