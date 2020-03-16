Hackensack University Medical Center is First in the Nation to Perform Total Knee Replacement with TSolution One® Total Knee Application by THINK Surgical Since FDA Clearance

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack University Medical Center, a national leader in orthopedic care and robotic surgery, recently completed the first total knee replacement using the TSolution One® Total Knee Application. The system, which is manufactured by Fremont, California-based THINK Surgical, Inc., features an active robot for orthopedic surgery.

Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to offer this advanced technology to our patients undergoing total knee replacement surgery," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. "We are excited that Hackensack University Medical Center is the first hospital in the nation to utilize this active robot technology, which is transforming orthopedic care."

The procedure was performed by Yair Kissin, M.D., vice chair, Department of Orthopedics at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. The 64-year-old patient suffered from osteoarthritis in the left knee.

"I am very excited to be able to offer this state-of-the-art technology to my patients," said Dr. Kissin. "The addition of this active robot enhances Hackensack University Medical Center's robust surgical robotics program and shows our commitment to enhancing our patient care with the most advanced treatments available."

Hackensack University Medical Center was the first facility in the United States to acquire and offer patients undergoing total knee replacement the TSolution One® Total Knee Application for use in total knee arthroplasty (TKA) since the system received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2019. Five surgeons, including Yair David Kissin, M.D. at Hackensack University Medical Center, participated in the investigational clinical trial, which confirmed the safety and efficacy of the TSolution One® Total Knee Application.

"We are proud to collaborate with Dr. Kissin and the orthopedics team at Hackensack University Medical Center," said John Hahn, CEO of THINK Surgical, Inc. "Our active robot technology helps surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with accuracy and precision. The system also offers an open implant library, which allows surgeons to select the implant that is best suited for their patients from an array of options."

"Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to be at the forefront of robotic technology and orthopedic surgery," said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. "The addition of this active robot will truly enhance the care we provide to our patients."

The TSolution One® Total Knee Application combines two exclusive innovations to advance total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT®, an active robot. The pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare, in a virtual environment, the patient's unique joint replacement plan using a choice of implant options. Total joint replacement surgery involves removing the diseased knee joint and replacing it with a joint implant. During the joint replacement surgery, the surgeon implements the patient's pre-planned procedure using the active robot, which prepares the joint according to the surgeon's plan for precise placement of implants.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc. is committed to the future of orthopedic surgery and to improving patient care through the development of leading-edge precision technology. THINK Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets active robotics for hip and knee replacement surgery and maintains an open implant policy, allowing surgeons maximum choice for their patients. For more information, please visit www.THINKSurgical.com.

