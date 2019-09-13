Hackensack University Medical Center Officially Breaks Ground on New Jersey's Largest Health Care Expansion Project

"New Jersey has always been a leader in delivering world-class health care services," said Governor Phil Murphy. "I am pleased to join Hackensack University Medical Center to celebrate this groundbreaking health care expansion project that will provide critical services to our residents and transform this hospital into one of the most prominent health care facilities in the nation."

"With this innovative new facility, we've entered a new era in our ability to serve the health care needs of diverse populations throughout the region," stated Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, who welcomed multiple dignitaries and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to the ground-breaking ceremony. "With support from state and local officials, as well as our team members and the community at large, we're elevating our ability to provide patients with best-in-class health care services to continue the standard of excellence that Hackensack University Medical Center has set."

Designed by lead architect RSC Architects of Hackensack, in partnership with EYP Architecture & Engineering of Houston, Texas, the large-scale project will elevate the level of best-in-class services provided at the hospital to better serve the needs of Bergen County and the region. The nine-story pavilion will showcase 24 new operating rooms including an interoperative MRI, a 50-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with a dedicated CT scanner, 150 medical-surgical beds including a 50-bed Orthopedic Institute, and support spaces including a new sterile processing department.

"As we start to see steel go up and watch the shell of this 530,000-square-foot building take shape, we'll understand the magnitude of the project and appreciate the positive impact it will have on the community," said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, regional president, Northern Market, and chief research officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. "You can already feel the excitement of the hospital team members, which we're sure will become more effusive as the new pavilion comes to life. We're thrilled to continue providing the community, region and country with exceptional health care services supported by a preeminent facility and team members."

"As part of this leading-edge design, the new Second Street Pavilion and the rest of the medical center, will provide an enhanced patient and family experience," said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. "It will allow us to continue to expand our quaternary care model to provide the latest in highly-specialized health care services leveraging the latest technologies. We've looked into the future to ensure this campus can address the health care needs of the region today and for years to come."

RSC Architects of Hackensack is the lead architect partnered with EYP Architects of Houston, Texas. The RSC/EYP team provides extensive expertise in the design of healthcare facilities, including projects with Hackensack University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, supplemented by an intimate knowledge of the local market. The team was selected through a competitive bidding process. During the design process, the team collaborated with physicians, administrators and team members to ensure optimal workflow was incorporated into the final design. Stantec Consulting is providing project management services/owner's representative services for the overall project. The W.M. Blanchard and Turner Construction Company has created a joint venture to provide construction management services for the project.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county's first hospital, it is now part of the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care, which is comprised of 34,100 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #2 in New Jersey and #59 in the country in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 Best Hospital rankings and is ranked high-performing in the U.S. in colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. Out of 4,500 hospitals evaluated, Hackensack is one of only 57 that received a top rating in all nine procedures and conditions. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker's Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 26 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its sixth consecutive designation in 2019. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: John Theurer Cancer Center, a consortium member of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women's and Children's Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women's Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® and listed on the Green Guide's list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children's Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

SOURCE Hackensack Meridian Health