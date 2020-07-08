HackerRank Announces Fall Virtual Career Fair to Aid Remote Tech Hiring

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank , the developer skills company, today announced the launch of a fall virtual career fair to connect developers with the world's leading technology companies. Exhibitors for the inaugural career fair include: Twilio, Bloomberg, Moody's Analytics, Comcast Corporation, PayPal, Riot Games, Duolingo, GoDaddy, Fortinet and BNY Mellon. The fair will be held in a virtual setting from September 21 - 22, 2020 to align with company recruiting cycles for the summer of 2021. Gayle Laakmann McDowell , Author of Cracking the Coding Interview will join HackerRank's Co-Founder and CEO, Vivek Ravisankar for a fireside chat on the best practices for interviewing for technical roles.

On average, more than 400,000 students and 1,200 schools rely on—historically in-person—career fairs to find computer science internships and full time jobs each year. But given the realities of COVID-19, traditional career fairs that take place on college campuses around the country each year have been cancelled. Schools have had to embrace distance learning and virtual classrooms as social distancing and other measures are still in place, and this impact is extending into hiring.

The good news is that there is still demand for great tech talent amongst companies, and being able to facilitate remote hiring is the first step to reversing some of the economic devastation that has been caused in recent months. HackerRank has already seen this through the demand for their remote hiring solution , which launched on May 27th. Additionally, while this virtual career fair was made a reality by the social distancing measures that are being enforced throughout the US, it will have a long-term impact on tech hiring by opening up the talent pool to a more diverse set of candidates. Exhibiting companies at the HackerRank Virtual Career Fair will now have the opportunity to reach exponentially more students from every university, college, vocational program and bootcamp, all at once.

"We're launching the virtual career fair to enable students in desperate need of internships and jobs to be placed in open roles at some of the world's most innovative companies," said Vivek Ravisankar, Co-Founder and CEO of HackerRank. "Early talent is still in high demand across nearly every industry as we've accelerated the need for more digital products and services to continue to work and live in a state of suspended animation due to restrictions on social interaction and movement. The virtual career fair is going to help make a positive impact on the economy and play a small role in setting a more positive tone for tech employment in the coming months."

Before the fair, students can register in the HackerRank Community to start practicing their skills and earn certificates to help them stand out to potential employers. Once they've completed at least one assessment, a personal profile is created where they can showcase certifications and scores for assessments they've taken. Once their profile is set up, they can access the company exhibitor page to view company profiles who are hiring for full-time and intern positions. If a student is interested in a company, they can easily apply with the click of a button and the Virtual Career Fair will facilitate an introduction if there is mutual interest.

Registration for interested developers is now open as HackerRank continues to add more sponsor companies over the coming months. The Virtual Career Fair is designed to help students gain job search and interview tips from experts, learn more about the types of work that these companies do through company profiles, directly connect through company presentations and provide opportunities to meet with recruiters in the Virtual Expo Hall.

For more information visit the HackerRank blog .

