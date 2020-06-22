HackNotice Launches Instant Check

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice announced the launch of Instant Check, their newest service that allows users to see if their information has been part of a data leak. HackNotice monitors and aggregates data across the dark web, public sources, and official disclosures, indexing breach disclosures and data leaks continuously. Now users can access all of it to protect their online information. By preventing security issues with account information, users avoid account takeovers – cyberattacks that result in billions of dollars in damages per year.

"With more work and life happening online, people's attack surfaces are naturally getting bigger. The consequences of a breach or account takeover are more dire," said Steve Thomas, CEO at HackNotice. "Every day, hackers are breaking into commonly used websites, stealing, and sharing massive quantities of credentials and identities, all with the goal of breaking into accounts, breaching data, and holding people for ransom. Through HackNotice Instant Check, we are equipping everyone with the ability to get an instant security check up on their digital identities, find their risk, and take action to secure themselves and prevent attacks."

Key features of HackNotice Instant Check:

Third Party and Vendor Threat Check: See which third parties and vendors have leaked data about you.

See which third parties and vendors have leaked data about you. Company Security Health Status: Discover everything hackers know about your business and employees.

Discover everything hackers know about your business and employees. Risk Element Search: Find any risk element hackers have: names, addresses, IP addresses, API keys, if it represents risk, we can find it!

Find any risk element hackers have: names, addresses, IP addresses, API keys, if it represents risk, we can find it! Attack Prevention: Shut down avenues of attack before they are used.

"HackNotice's impressive index of breach data provides significant value to SecurityScorecard's customer base," said Paul Gagliardi, SecurityScorecard Chief Information Security Officer. "The insights and metadata we're able to pull from their data set directly drives our scoring models and allows our customers to more accurately monitor and understand the risk of their third-party ecosystem."

About HackNotice

HackNotice is a threat intelligence provider that helps consumers and businesses identify and protect against potential risks and respond to hacks through real-time alerts, around the clock monitoring, and actionable recovery recommendations. Indexing up to a quarter of a billion records each day, HackNotice provides users with the information and visibility they need to protect their digital identities. Founded in 2018, HackNotice is based in Austin, TX. For more information visit www.hacknotice.com.

