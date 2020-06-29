Hadamilka Vásquez Olivero De Ortega, MA's New Book "Short Stories Using High-Frequency Words" Shares Heartwarming Short Stories That Bear Incomparable Wisdom

Author de Ortega tells of the engaging exercise this book has culminated from with the aid of students with vivid views in life: "In my job as substitute teacher and teacher of after-school, I help the children with their homework's. One of the most difficult homework for first, second, and third graders is to write short stories using high-frequency words.

The teachers give them the words, and they must write the stories using those words. This book is a collection of some of these short stories. It will also a pleasure to read of benefit for the young students and teachers."

Published by Page Publishing, Hadamilka Vásquez Olivero de Ortega's profound tale is a stirring bible of evoking tales that unveil the quaintness of life through the writings of students and the inspiration instilled by a passionate educator.

Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "Short Stories Using High-Frequency Words" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

