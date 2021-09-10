Haddad Brands Presented the 12th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show During NYFW
Sep 10, 2021, 14:57 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9th, Haddad Brands presented the 12th annual Rookie USA Fashion Show during NYFW in New York City. This star-studded event, featuring Nike Brand, Jordan Brand, Levi's, Converse and Hurley, provided an opportunity for celebrities such as Robinson Cano, Victor Cruz, Dr. Wendy Osefo, JWoww, CC & Amber Sabathia, Adrienne Bailonand Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles plus VIP's, families and children to participate in the premium fashion show featuring a preview of upcoming apparel and accessories styles modeled by celebrity and professional kid models. The show also featured a special performance by The Hxliday.
All brands featured in the show are available at the Rookie USA store and online at www.rookieusa.com.
FEATURED ON THE RUNWAY: Celebrity kid models included:
- Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles
- Jet and Beau Alexander, nieces of Adrienne Bailon
- Kennedy Cruz, daughter of football star Victor Cruz
- Twin sisters Ava and Leah Clements
- Joaquin and Valencia, children of professional boxer Peter Quillin
- Princeton & Zoie, children of football player Emmanuel Sanders of the Buffalo Bills
- Catalina and Joaquin, children of Radio Personality DJ Camilo
- Johan & Jonas, sons of rapper Fabolous
- Sofia and Robinson, children of Robinson Cano, NY Mets Second Baseman
- Logan, London and Jaxson, children of record producer and radio show host DJ Envy
- Blaire and Bryson, children of former Major League baseball player Michael Bourn
- Kali, niece of NY Knicks basketball player Kemba Walker
- Brooklyn & Teagan, daughters of NY Giants former running back Tiki Barber
- Ameera and Amari, children of basketball player Taurean Prince
- J'Dore & Jhett, children of former NFL Cornerback Antonio Cromartie
- Brynn, daughter of NFL Star Brandon Flowers
- Karter & Kruz, sons of Bravo Reality Star Dr. Wendy Osefo
- Meilani & Greyson, children of MTV Reality Star JWoww
