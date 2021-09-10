NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9th, Haddad Brands presented the 12th annual Rookie USA Fashion Show during NYFW in New York City. This star-studded event, featuring Nike Brand, Jordan Brand, Levi's, Converse and Hurley, provided an opportunity for celebrities such as Robinson Cano, Victor Cruz, Dr. Wendy Osefo, JWoww, CC & Amber Sabathia, Adrienne Bailonand Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles plus VIP's, families and children to participate in the premium fashion show featuring a preview of upcoming apparel and accessories styles modeled by celebrity and professional kid models. The show also featured a special performance by The Hxliday.