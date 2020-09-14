Haddonfield, NJ Home Brokered by AM Realty Advisors Selected for Holiday Commercial by Giant Food Stores

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Realty Advisors of Haddonfield NJ recently represented the buyer of a Victorian style house at an undisclosed location on Washington Avenue in Haddonfield NJ. Giant Food Stores has selected the home to be used in their 2020 Holiday Commercials, mentioning the Queen Anne style architecture and pristine location of the home on one of New Jersey's most desirable streets in one of New Jersey's most sought after towns.

"There is just something very different about Haddonfield NJ," said Joseph Rocco of AM Realty Advisors who represented the buyer of the home selected by Giant Food Stores for its holiday commercial. "Haddonfield is a beautiful, highly sought after suburb which is constantly voted the best town to live in New Jersey. It not surprising that a national company like Giant Foods would take notice," said Rocco of AM Realty Advisors.

Rocco owns and operates AM Realty Advisors which is a family owned boutique real estate company operating from Haddonfield, NJ, Lavallette, NJ and King of Prussia, PA.

Rocco's firm, AM Realty Advisors, specializing in helping homeowners buy and sell luxury, high end homes in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



