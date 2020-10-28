Haddonfield NJ Zoning Board Approves Real Estate Office Lounge in Retail Zone on Kings Highway

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Realty Advisors is a multi-state real estate brokerage focused on upscale homes with a New Jersey headquarters located at 6 Kings Highway East in historic Haddonfield NJ.



The brokerage recently received approval from the Zoning Board of Haddonfield Borough (Camden County NJ) to expand its operations into a lounge style office on the first floor at 6 Kings Highway East in Haddonfield, which is currently zoned for retail uses. The company currently operates out of the second floor of 6 Kings Highway East.



"We are thankful that Haddonfield has approved our office lounge," said Liz Rocco, co-owner of AM Realty Advisors. "We are excited to expand our business and offer a new dynamic for our clients."



The AM Realty lounge will be a modern themed walk-in lounge for its clients and will be focused on comfort and luxury with a posh conference room and offices in the rear. The facility is being designed by Benita Cooper of Benita Cooper Design who is working in tandem with the company's co-owner Liz Rocco on the project.



"Especially in a year that has brought about so many unexpected changes, as both a Haddonfield resident and architect, I am proud to help create a space that reimagines fresh ways to work and gather, and brings a whole new vibrance and resilience to our main street." said Benita Cooper, owner of Benita Cooper Design.



Edmund J. Campbell Jr, Esquire of Campbell Rocco Law and Timothy Kernan, P.E., P.P., C.M.E. of Maser Consulting represented AM Realty Advisors at the October 20, 2020 zoning board hearing.



AM Realty Advisors is a family owned boutique real estate brokerage located Haddonfield, NJ, Lavallette, NJ and King of Prussia PA. AM Realty specializing in helping homeowners buy and sell luxury homes in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12844564



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE AM Realty Advisors