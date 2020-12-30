Haddonfield Real Estate Agency Expands, Hires Alfred Marter

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Marter of Washington Township & Avalon NJ has been hired as a realtor by AM Realty Advisors, which is a boutique real estate agency located in Haddonfield NJ.

Al Marter grew up locally in Haddon Heights NJ, where he graduated from Haddon Heights High School before attending Widener University. He roots for the Phillies, Eagles and 76ers. He spends his summers in down the shore. His wife Michelle Marter owns and operates and Michele's Salon and Spa in Avalon NJ, which has been a mainstay in Avalon NJ for over 20 years.

"Al Marter has a strong network in both Haddon Heights and Avalon NJ," said Liz Rocco, owner of AM Realty Advisors. "He will be able to build off of those networks and grow as a realtor at AM Realty Advisors."

Mr. Marter said that he joined AM Realty Advisors because he "wants to grow within an organization and become a valued and respected team member." Given AM Realty's small size and close nit leadership, he feels he can achieve exactly that at a boutique realtor agency.

AM Realty Advisors is generally recognized as a strong family run boutique real estate agency which provides an unmatched amount of flexibility to its real estate agents and realtors.

About AM Realty Advisors.

AM Realty Advisors is a family owned boutique real estate company operating from Haddonfield, NJ, Lavallette, NJ and King of Prussia PA. AM Realty specializing in helping homeowners buy and sell homes in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information on Am Realty Advisors, visit http://www.AMRealtyAdvisors.com.

