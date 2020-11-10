HadePay Becomes Sky Systemz

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HadePay has changed its name to Sky Systemz, found at skysystemz.com . The technology startup becomes Sky on the heels of its Series A equity financing round and a nationwide expansion that looks to hire 150 professionals to educate, acquire, and serve small and mid-sized enterprises (MSEs) throughout the country with a powerfully intuitive and free cloud POS that combines low flat-rate prices with best in class customer service.

In 2016, Brian Nichols founded HadePay, a program that consolidated multiple payment applications into one system to give merchants and customers a simple way to manage transactions. It has since evolved into a revolutionary software that introduces cloud POS systems to previously unserved verticals and all SMEs without the confusion of traditional merchant services.

"HadePay was a play on our legacy software offerings, but not a reflection of what we are today or where we are going," says Nichols, CEO of Sky Systemz.

According to McKinsey & Company, global payment revenue totaled $1.9 trillion in 2018, a very large market that 1,000s of companies around the world are trying to monetize. While very small in total market share, the global cloud POS industry is by far the fastest growing segment. From 2018 through 2027, cloud POS revenue will grow from $4.95 billion to $27.82 billion for a compound annualized growth rate of 21.6%.

The rapid growth in cloud POS revenue suggests these systems will capture a larger piece of total payments revenue, which is why companies like Square, Inc has grown to a market capitalization near $90 billion with stock gains over 200% this year.

However, customers of Square have vocalized concerns over paying such large percentages of transactions, additional fees, and a lack of personalized customer service. Sky Systemz offers a solution to these issues, as well as access to additional features.

"With HadePay, our technology was centered around the payment transaction. Launching Sky showcases how our new features and entire software brings added service and added value to our clients," explains Product Officer Mike Malott. "Our new features include everything from different options on capturing tips, managing what each individual business offers, and a client friendly interface."

Legacy merchant service companies like First Data offer services for a monthly fee, commonly require a contract, and tag on additional fees for each transaction. These legacy merchant service companies depend on resell networks and independent sales organizations to sell their product and therefore do not control the customer service experience.

Seeing small businesses struggle with the inconsistencies from independent sales organizations and falling victim to bad contracts inspired Nichols to change his company's name to Sky Systemz and evolve from a best kept secret in Kentucky and Ohio to a nationwide disruptor.

"Our boots on the ground strategy builds customer trust, it gives customers a face with our service, giving them assurance that if there's ever an issue, we're just a phone call away and can usually be there in person in less than 30 minutes," explains Steve Bugg, Chief Sales Officer for Sky.

Sky provides boutique style customer service, with a dedicated account manager on site for setup, installation, and any issues the merchant may face. Sky is bringing this level of service with powerful software all throughout the U.S. in 2021 after completing Sky Systemz's ongoing Series A equity financing round .

