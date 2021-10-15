Hadid Caviar, the First Celebrity Caviar by Mohamed Hadid Father of Gigi and Bella Hadid

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadid Caviar is a United Kingdom-based company that introduced the first celebrity caviar to the culinary world.

Gigi and Bella Hadid are among the most recognized and popular duos of sisters in the fashion industry, and their father, Mohamed Hadid, had recently launched a brand of celebrity cuisine under the name of Hadid Caviar.

Mohamed Hadid HADID Caviar Gold Edition

Mohamed is a highly distinguished architect and entrepreneur, and what separates him from his professional peers is the fact that he is also a world-class gourmet, a perfectionist, and a team player.

Quickly proclaimed as "the world's most desirable caviar" by some, the luxury caviar company recently made waves for a different reason—its participation in the fight against AIDS. In May 2021, HADID Caviar announced its collaboration with amfAR, a world-famous nonprofit organisation dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy.

In July 2021 HADID Caviar sponsored amfAR's Gala in Cannes where many celebrities like Sharon Stone, Orlando Bloom and others attended.

Behind the scenes the brand's farms are supplied with state-of-the-art technological systems and technologies, which allows them to recreate sturgeon's natural environment. Hand-picked and hand-packaged, only the best caviar is being selected, packaged, and ultimately delivered to the consumers.

HADID Caviar's products are fully traceable and are widely and rightfully recognized as the crème de la crème approved by Michelin starred chefs around the world and trusted by restaurants like Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Paris and Dubai, La Petite Maison, Medusa and La Guerite in Cannes, Shellona in St. Tropez, GAIA in Monte Carlo, La Cantine Du Faubourg in Dubai, REIF Kushiyaki, Mimi Kakushi and many more.

Many celebrities including Dua Lipa, Kris Jenner, Martha Stewart, John Stamos, Lindsey Lohan, Elizabeth Hurley, Alexander Ludwig, Lisa Vanderpump have already endorsed HADID Caviar.

The caviar editions are available on the company's E-store available for next day delivery within USA, Europe, UK and UAE and at Harrods i London.

From November onwards HADID Caviar will be available in Australia, Kuwait and Qatar.

More information about HADID Caviar can be found on the brand's official website.

Contact details:

Company: HADID Caviar Ltd

Email Address: [email protected]

Contact: Faye Nikol

Phone: +44 203 958 6300

Country: United Kingdom

Website: www.hadidcaviar.com

SOURCE Hadid Caviar Ltd

