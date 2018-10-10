Haemonetics 2nd Quarter and 1st Half Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

BRAINTREE, Mass., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its second fiscal 2019 quarter and first fiscal 2019 half ended September 29, 2018 are available on its Investor relations website.

The Company is posting the earnings release and, additionally, results tables that will be referenced on its webcast conference call to its Investor Relations website.

Direct link to Earnings Release 2Q and 1H19:

http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDEyNDUxfENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636759917853994577

Direct link to Results Tables 2Q and 1H19 For Reference on Webcast Conference Call:

http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDEyNDUyfENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636759918678242294

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00am Eastern Time on November 6, 2018. The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9513 Conference ID required for access: 1138719.

toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9513 Conference ID required for access: 1138719. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website.

Direct link to Conference Call Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6z84dz48

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit our web site at http://www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications (781) 356-9402 (781) 348-7263 gerry.gould@haemonetics.com carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.haemonetics.com

