Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results: August 4, 2020

BOSTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on August 4, 2020.

The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512

Conference ID required for access: 3897757

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ueq6p7x

A webcast replay will be available August 4, 2020 after 11:00 am EDT.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technologies address important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

