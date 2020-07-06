Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results: August 4, 2020

News provided by

Haemonetics Corporation

Jul 06, 2020, 16:16 ET

BOSTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on August 4, 2020. 

The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512
Conference ID required for access: 3897757

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ueq6p7x  

A webcast replay will be available August 4, 2020 after 11:00 am EDT.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technologies address important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.  

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations

Carla Burigatto, VP-Global Communications

(781) 356-9763

(781) 348-7263

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.haemonetics.com

Also from this source

Haemonetics Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Will Be ...

Haemonetics Announces Blood Filter Supply Agreement And Sale Of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics