Haemonetics To Present At The 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via webcast and subsequent replay at: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1362373&tp_key=8d479de3b1

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact:

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Carla Burigatto, VP- Global Communications

(781) 348-7263

[email protected]

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.haemonetics.com

