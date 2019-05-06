Hagens Berman Alerts Boeing (BA) Investors to Expanded Investigation; Damaged Investors Through May 5th Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BERKELEY, Calif., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities, and 80 attorneys around the country, alerts investors in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - from January 8, 2019 through May 5, 2019 - to the expanded investigation of Boeing executives' knowledge concerning the newly revealed safety alert issues known by Boeing for over a year before telling the FAA and Airlines.

Hagens Berman is investigating whether the class period should be expanded to cover these recent revelations. Boeing's stock price plunged over $8.00 on this news on May 6, 2019 and has affected investors in Boeing's stock and options.

Hagens Berman filed the first (and currently the only) class action complaint against The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) alleging 10b-5 disclosure violations of the Federal securities laws relating to the safety of the 737 MAX. The lawsuit, Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No. 19-cv-02394, was filed in the Northern District of Illinois on April 9, 2019. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019 (the "Lead Plaintiff deadline"). Contact Hagens Berman for more information about the case, being a lead plaintiff, and the expanded investigation:

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's prosecution of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Boeing securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Boeing should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BA@hbsslaw.com.

