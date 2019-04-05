Hagens Berman Alerts Care.com (CRCM) Investors to Securities Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) to the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and the June 3, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Care.com securities between March 27, 2015 and April 1, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/CRCM

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

CRCM@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, on March 8, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that caregivers in the U.S. who had police records were listed on Care.com and later accused of committing crimes while caring for customers' children or elderly relatives.

Then, on March 31, 2019, the WSJ reported the Company scrubbed tens of thousands of unverified day care listings just before the Journal published its March 8 analysis.

Most recently, on April 2, 2019, Reuters reported electronics retailer Best Buy said it suspended its relationship with Care.com and is conducting a thorough review of the Company.

These reports have significantly driven down the price of Care.com shares.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether senior management's statements about the Company's business practices and other matters may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Care.com should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email mailto:CRCM@hbsslaw.com.

