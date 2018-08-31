Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in OPKO Health (OPK) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations Related to Alleged "Pump-and-Dump" Scheme

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ : OPK ) to the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired OPKO Health securities before September 7, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued, among others, OPKO and its founder and CEO (Phillip Frost), alleging they participated in unlawful "pump-and-dump" schemes in the stock of three public companies from 2013 through 2018.

This news drove the price of OPKO shares down $1.01, or about 18%, that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and on management's earlier statements about the sustainability of OPKO's business model that, if inaccurate, may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding OPKO should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email OPK@hbsslaw.com.

