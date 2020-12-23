HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ACM Research (ACMR), Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Case Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: March 6, 2019 - October 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 19, 2021

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Securities Class Action:

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that (1) ACM Research's revenues and profits were diverted to undisclosed related parties, and (2) consequently, the company materially overstated its revenues and profits.

Investors allegedly began to learn the truth on Oct. 8, 2020, when J Capital Research published a report entitled "Dirty business," bringing ACM Research's reported financials into serious question.

More specifically, J Capital concludes ACM Research is a fraud, over-reporting both revenue and profit. According to the report, "ACMR reports industry-beating gross margins of 47%" but "[w]e believe the real gross margins are half at the best." J Capital also concludes revenues are overstated by 15-20%, undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company, the key means by which ACMR tunnels over-reported profit out of the company may be through about $20 million in overstated inventory and through cash that is inflated or compromised, and warranty and service costs are understated by at least $11 million.

This news sent the price of ACM Research shares sharply lower during trading on Oct. 8, 2020.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving ACMR cooked its books, thereby misleading its investors," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an ACMR investor and have significant losses

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ACMR should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

