HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Credit Suisse Group (CS) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of Credit Suisse's represented internal controls and risk procedures.

Credit Suisse has in the past touted its prudent, conscious and disciplined risk taking. But these assurances have recently come under question.

On Mar. 1, 2021, Bloomberg reported Credit Suisse suspended a $10 billion family of funds that invested in debt arranged by Greensill Capital. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, despite knowing since 2019 that the funds were too reliant on the small group of insurers, Credit Suisse did not remedy the situation. Greensill later filed for insolvency. On Mar. 16, 2021, Credit Suisse announced it may incur a charge related to its Greensill exposures and it has redeemed $3.1 billion of the $10 billion to investors in the funds.

Then, on Mar. 29, 2021 Credit Suisse announced a large client (Bill Hwang of Archegos Capital Management, who previously pled guilty to wire fraud in 2012) defaulted on massive margin calls. Consequently, on Apr. 6, 2021, Credit Suisse announced it expected to incur a charge of over $4 billion and report Q1 2021 losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

All of this news has resulted in analysts downgrading Credit Suisse and has driven the price of Credit Suisse American Depositary Shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Credit Suisse intentionally put fees ahead of its so-called prudent risk management practices," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Credit Suisse should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

