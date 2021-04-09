HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Ebang International Holdings (EBON) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: June 26, 2020 – Apr. 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021

Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint focuses on the accuracy of Ebang's statements concerning its use of capital raised from investors and its claim to be a leading manufacturer of bitcoin mining machines.

According to the complaint, over the past year, Ebang raised approximately $374 million from investors in public offerings and represented it would use these proceeds to "further expand our operations" in cryptocurrency mining, exchange platforms, and general corporate purposes.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Apr. 6, 2021, when analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report entitled "Ebang: Yet Another Crypto 'China Hustle' Absconding With U.S. Investor Cash."

According to Hindenburg, the company directed much of the cash out of the company through a series of opaque deals with entities linked to Ebang's Chairman/CEO and its underwriter. Specifically, Hindenburg concludes the company directed (1) $103 million into bond purchases linked to its underwriter which has a track record of fraud allegations levied against it, and (2) $21 million to a relative of its Chairman/CEO coincident with raising that amount from investors.

Hindenburg also concludes Ebang is not a leading bitcoin mining machine producer, only sold a pittance compared to other large Chinese producers, and is slated for a 97% decline in such sales for FY 2020.

In response, the price of Ebang shares declined sharply.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Ebang lied to investors about its true operations and use of capital," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Ebang investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation,

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ebang should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

