HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Luckin Coffee (LK) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Expanded Alleged Fraudulent Period

The complaint alleges Defendants misled investors about Luckin's business, operations, and compliance policies in its registration filings and other public statements. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (i) certain of Luckin's financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from "other" products were inflated; and (ii) Luckin's financial reports overstated its financial health and were therefore unreliable.

The complaint alleges that investors began to learn the truth on Jan. 31, 2020, when Muddy Waters Research published a scathing report about the Company, citing "smoking gun evidence" showing that Luckin presented false financial metrics. According to the report, since Q3 2019 Luckin inflated per-store per-day sales, its net selling price per item, its advertising expenses, and its revenue contribution from "other" products. This news sent the price of Luckin shares sharply lower that day.

Then, on Apr. 2, 2020, before the market opened, Luckin disclosed that "beginning in the second quarter of 2019, Jian Liu, the COO and a Director of the Company, and several employees reporting to him, had engaged in certain misconduct, including fabricating certain transactions." The Company further revealed that "the aggregate sales amount associated with the fabricated transactions from the second quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 amount to around RMB2.2 billion." As a result, the COO was suspended, and Luckin stated that previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon.

