HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Bit Digital (BTBT) for Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages BTBT Investors and Persons Who May be Able to Assist to Contact its Attorneys Now

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies investors in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) of the firm's investigation into possible securities law violations. Certain investors with losses may have valuable claims and are encouraged to submit their losses now. The firm also encourages persons who may be able to assist the investigation to contact the firm.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Bit Digital may have misled investors about the company's bitcoin mining activities.

More specifically, on Jan. 11, 2021, market analyst J Capital Research issued a scathing report about the company, concluding that Bit Digital operates "a fake crypto currency business" "designed to steal funds from investors."

According to J Capital, "[t]he company reported at end Q3 2020 that it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China," but that "is simply not possible" and "[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there."

"We're focused on investor losses and whether Bit Digital may have faked its business," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Bit Digital investor or have information that may assist our investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Bit Digital should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

