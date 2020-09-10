HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations by Nikola (NKLA), Encourages NKLA Investors and Whistleblowers to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) investors to contact the firm now. Hagens Berman also encourages potential whistleblowers to consult with its attorneys.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Sept. 10, 2020

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Investigation

The investigation centers on whether Nikola and its founder misrepresented the capabilities of its electric truck and technologies.

Prior to and since going public in early June 2020, Nikola has touted the production of its trucks, extensive proprietary technology and increasing orders.

But on Sept. 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report accusing Nikola and senior management of "deception" and lying about its technology. Hindenburg alleges Nikola made non-working products appear as fully functional. The report also alleges that Nikola staged misleading videos and told "dozens of lies" about its capabilities, partnerships or products, among other issues. The report also cites a conversation with a Robert Bosch GmbH employee who contradicted recent claims by Nikola that units of the company's early battery-electric version of its semi-truck were already coming off the production line in Germany.

Following this report, the price of Nikola shares sharply fell.

"We're focused on investors' losses and determining whether Nikola may have misrepresented its truck's functionality, its technology and partnerships," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Nikola should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email mailto:[email protected].

