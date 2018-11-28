Hagens Berman Notifies Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Investors of the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) of the Firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired JNJ shares between May 1, 2018 through December 14, 2018 (the "Class Period") on a U.S. exchange and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

The investigation focuses on whether Johnson & Johnson misled investors regarding its exposure to claims relating to asbestos-tainted talc used to manufacturing its baby powder and other products.

On December 2, 2018, Reuters issued a report headlined "Johnson & Johnson knew for decades that asbestos lurked in its Baby Powder." Reuters reported that internal Company documents reveal that scientific tests of the talc it used to manufacture baby powder and other products from as early as 1957 showed asbestos contaminants. As reported by Reuters, the information concerning the asbestos contaminated talc was slow to come to light because "[m]any were shielded from public view by court orders that allowed J&J to turn over thousands of documents it designated as confidential." This story has been picked up by several other media sources.

Based on this news, the price of Johnson & Johnson shares plunged over 9% on December 14, 2018, wiping out $38 billion of market capital.

"Our focus is on investors' losses and the Company's disclosures in its public filings," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Johnson & Johnson should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email JNJ@hbsslaw.com.

