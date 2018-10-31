Hagens Berman Notifies Yelp Investors (YELP) of the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors in Yelp, Inc. (NYSE: YELP) of the Firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Yelp securities between July 24, 2017 and November 8, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

On November 8, 2018, Yelp and its management announced disappointing Q3 2018 financial results and disappointing sales projections. The media reports that analysts are slashing their price targets for Yelp after the announcement.

This news drove the price of Yelp shares down as much as $14.17, or about 32%, during intraday trading on November 9, 2018.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the extent to which management's earlier statements about Yelp's business may have been misleading," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Yelp should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email YELP@hbsslaw.com.

