Hagens Berman Reminds Inogen (INGN) Investors of May 6, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) of the May 6, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inogen securities between November 8, 2017 and February 26, 2019 (the "class period") and suffered losses

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants (1) misled investors about the true size of the total addressable market ("TAM") for Inogen's portable oxygen concentrators, (2) misstated the basis for calculating the TAM, and (3) falsely attributed the Company's sales growth to the sales acumen of its salesforce when in reality growth was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive elderly customers.

After the market closed on February 26, 2019, Defendants announced disappointing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results and significantly reduced their previously provided fiscal 2019 net income guidance.

This news drove the price of Inogen shares down $33.77, or down over 24%, to close at $106.28 on February 27, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Defendants may have misled investors about the TAM, sources of reported sales growth, and other matters," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Inogen should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email INGN@hbsslaw.com.

