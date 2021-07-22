Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Gustafson Gluek PLLC Announce a $20 Million Settlement for Consumers Who Purchased Pork Products

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

COURT-APPROVED LEGAL NOTICE

If you purchased any Pork product in the United States from January 1, 2009, through April 2, 2021, a class action settlement may affect your rights.

Para una notificacion in español, llame gratis al 1-877-777-9594

o visite nuestro website www.overchargedforpork.com .

A settlement has been reached in a class action antitrust lawsuit filed on behalf of Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs with Defendants JBS USA Food Company, JBS USA Food Company Holdings, Swift Pork Company, and related or affiliated entities ("JBS" or "Settling Defendant"). This Court-ordered notice may affect your rights. Please review and follow the instructions carefully.

The United States District Court for the District of Minnesota authorized this notice. Before any money is paid, the Court will hold a hearing to decide whether to approve the Settlement.

Who is Included ?

For settlement purposes, members of the Settlement Class are defined as all persons and entities who indirectly purchased Pork from any of the Defendants or any co-conspirator, or their respective subsidiaries or affiliates, for personal use in the United States from January 1, 2009, through April 2, 2021. Specifically excluded from the Settlement Class are the Defendants; the officers, directors, or employees of any Defendant; any entity in which any Defendant has a controlling interest; and any affiliate, legal representative, heir, or assign of any Defendant. Also excluded from this Settlement Class are any federal, state, or local governmental entities, any judicial officer presiding over this action and the members of his/her immediate family and judicial staff, and any juror assigned to this action. In addition to JBS, the Defendants in this lawsuit for purposes of this notice include Clemens Food Group, LLC, The Clemens Family Corporation, Hormel Foods Corporation, Seaboard Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods, Inc., Triumph Foods, LLC, Tyson Foods, Inc., Tyson Prepared Foods, Inc., Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., and Agri Stats, Inc.

If you are not sure you are included, you can get more information, including a detailed notice, at www.overchargedforpork.com or by calling toll-free 1-877-777-9594.

What is this Lawsuit About ?

Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs allege that Defendants and their co-conspirators conspired and combined to fix, raise, maintain, and stabilize the price of Pork, as of January 1, 2009, with the intent and expected result of increasing prices of Pork in the United States, in violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. JBS denies it did anything wrong. The Court did not decide which side was right, but both sides agreed to the Settlement Agreement to resolve the case and get benefits to the Settlement Class. The case is still proceeding on behalf of the Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs against other Defendants who may be subject to separate settlements, judgments, or class certification orders.

What does the Settlement Provide?

Under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, JBS will pay $20,000,000 to resolve all Settlement Class claims against it in this litigation against JBS. In addition to this monetary benefit, JBS has also agreed to provide specified cooperation in the Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs' continued prosecution of the litigation. No money will be distributed yet. Co-Lead Counsel will continue to pursue the lawsuit against the other Defendants. Co-Lead Counsel may request that the Court award attorneys' fees and permit the reimbursement of certain litigation costs and expenses. If such request is made at this time, it will be filed at least fourteen days before the objection deadline and posted on the website www.overchargedforpork.com at that time. Co-Lead Counsel believes that the total amount of attorneys' fees sought will be no more than 33.3% of the Settlement Fund or $6,666,666.66, and the total amount of costs sought will be no more than $350,000. All Settlement funds that remain after payment of the Court-ordered attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses will be distributed at the conclusion of the lawsuit or as ordered by the Court.

What are your Rights and Options ?

You do not need to take any action to remain a member of the Settlement Class and be bound by the Settlement Agreement. As a Settlement Class Member, you may be able to participate in (or exclude yourself from) any future settlement or judgment obtained by Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs against other Defendants in the case. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement Agreement, you must exclude yourself by October 20, 2021, or you will not be able to sue or continue to sue JBS for the Released Claims (as defined in the Settlement Agreement). If you exclude yourself, you can't get money from the Settlement. If you don't exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you may still object to the Settlement Agreement by October 20, 2021. The detailed notice explains how to exclude yourself or object. Details may also be found on the FAQs page of the Settlement website. The Court will hold a hearing in this case (In re Pork Antitrust Litigation (Indirect Purchaser Actions), Case No. 0:18-cv-01776 (D. Minn.)) on November 29, 2021, to consider whether to approve the Settlement Agreement. You may ask to speak at the hearing, but you do not have to.

In order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a valid Claim Form. You may submit a Claim Form either online or by mail. Both options are available at the website www.overchargedforpork.com .

The date and time of the hearing and deadlines are subject to change. Updates will be provided on the website www.overchargedforpork.com.

This notice is only a summary. You can find more details about the Settlement at www.overchargedforpork.com or by calling toll-free 1-877-777-9594. Please do not contact the Court.

