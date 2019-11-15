Hagerty Drivers Club Members Now Have Access To MotorTrend Streaming Content

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Hagerty Drivers Club members can access MotorTrend's automotive entertainment programming thanks to a new partnership between the two companies. MotorTrend Studios is also developing a Hagerty-branded video series slated for the second quarter of 2020.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hagerty and provide a massive collection of top automotive programming to Hagerty Drivers Club members who are deeply passionate about the automotive world," said MotorTrend Group Global President and GM Alex Wellen. "MotorTrend will offer these car fans thousands of hours of unmatched motor entertainment from their favorite automotive programs."

For a limited time, members of the Hagerty Drivers Club who sign up or renew their memberships will receive a year's subscription to the MotorTrend App, the only on-demand streaming service devoted to car enthusiasts. Through the app, Hagerty Drivers Club members can watch the world's best live motorsports such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, and the DTM Championship, and nearly 8,000 episodes of world-leading automotive series and specials including the most complete collection of classic TOP GEAR and every season of fan favorites ROADKILL, FAST N' LOUD, GARAGE REHAB, the reboot of OVERHAULIN' and many more.

Hagerty Drivers Club members will also receive access to a special curated section featuring complete libraries of classic car shows like CHASING CLASSIC CARS, BITCHIN' RIDES, WHEELER DEALERS, and more.

The MotorTrend App is available across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices, as well as media players and streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, in addition to Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms, and on the web.

Hagerty Drivers Club members receive exclusive access to top automotive events, Hagerty's award-winning automotive magazine, automotive discounts, and a top-of-the-line roadside service.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's fast-growing MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 2 billion monthly content views across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com/ and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company dedicated to the love of driving. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty magazine and Motorsportreg, and is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles. The company also supports keeping car culture alive for future generations through numerous youth programs and by supporting the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

