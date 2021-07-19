Hagerty Launches 50-day, 500 Student Manual Transmission Challenge

Between July 16 and September 6, Hagerty is a challenging the automotive community to teach 500 people how to drive a manual transmission. To reach the 500-person goal, Hagerty is calling on manual drivers to connect with an untaught friend or family member and spend an hour in a parking lot or quiet road to teach the basics. Drivers are asked to share their experience on the Hagerty Community website, after which they will receive two "Shift Happens" hats for their participation. Hagerty encourages all participants to follow all state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"Being able to drive a manual transmission is exhilarating and empowering, and we want to offer people the chance to get behind the wheel of a cool car and experience the fun and passion that enthusiasts know so well," said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. "Teaching others how to drive stick is at the heart of car culture, and we hope to pass down this skill to the next generation of car lovers."

Since 2011, Hagerty and its volunteers have trained more than 4,000 people how to drive a manual transmission through initiatives such as the Hagerty Driving Experience and Hagerty Driving Academy, a series of more than 40 events nationwide that teach safe, proficient driving skills and the art of shifting a manual. These skills are essential for driving incredible enthusiast vehicles, and many drivers - especially young people - have not had the opportunity as most new cars are not equipped.

The Hagerty Driving Experience offers free three-hour sessions to train drivers how to operate manual transmissions and provides the opportunity to get behind the wheel of cool classic cars. Participants learn the basics of starting, operating and driving a manual transmission from instructors and car owners. In addition to the driving course, drivers participate in a classroom session that teaches how a clutch and manual transmission operate.

Friday's event included lessons in the following enthusiast vehicles: 1930 Ford Model A, 1969 Camaro SS, 1989 Porsche 944 S2, 1990 Mazda Miata, 2000 Honda S2000, 2013 Ford Shelby GT500, 2015 BMW M235i and a 2017 Honda Civic Si.

Hagerty supports car enthusiasts and members through an expanding portfolio of events, experiences and integrated product offerings. Hagerty Drivers Club, which now has more than 650,000 members, is a hub of car culture providing unique experiences, entertainment, branded content, social communities and special offers focused on cars and driving.

