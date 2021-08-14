Hagerty Media Named Official Media Partner of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

"Attending Pebble Beach is a dream for car fanatics," said Larry Webster, senior vice president of Hagerty Media. "But for those who can't be here this year, our livestream is a dream come true. We're excited to partner with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to help expand their reach."

During the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, a live event will air on Hagerty.com/media, as well as on the Hagerty Facebook page from 1:00 PM PT to 5:00 PM PT. The livestream is presented by WeatherTech, produced by the Torque Show, and is being broadcast in partnership with Hagerty Media. A co-branded microsite — pebble.hagerty.com — features a series of articles and videos covering all aspects of the event.

Hagerty's media operations include Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, which is one of the largest automotive magazines in the country; Hagerty YouTube, which is followed by more than 1.6 million subscribers; Hagerty.com/Media, which features automotive news, reviews and market trends; the Hagerty Community, where enthusiasts gather to talk cars; and Hagerty's popular social media platforms.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

