Hagerty names its Top Gear Agents for 2021

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for vintage vehicle owners and enthusiasts, has named its Top Gear Agents for 2021, based on their outstanding 2020 sales performances.

"By putting more car enthusiasts behind the wheel, this elite group of agents contributes directly to furthering Hagerty's mission to keep driving and car culture alive for future generations," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty.

This year's Top Gear Agent list includes:

American Mutual Insurance Services, Bothell, Washington

Bay Area Insurance Shop Inc., Clearwater, Florida

Classic Automobile Insurance Agency, Indianapolis, Indiana

Coverica Inc., Dallas, Texas

Crankshaft Motors, Holly Springs, North Carolina

Eastern Insurance Group LLC, Wakefield, Massachusetts

Edward Van Eckert , Metuchen, New Jersey

, FBinsure LLC, Taunton, Massachusetts

Full Octane Insurance, Brentwood Tennessee

Gingerbread Insurance Agency, Clermont, Florida

HWI Motorsports, Southborough, Massachusetts

JMG Insurance Corp., Norwalk, Connecticut

John Abrams & Associates, Newburgh, New York

& Associates, Rally Insurance Group, Volo, Illinois

Rogers & Gray Insurance Agency, Inc., South Dennis, Massachusetts

Southern Classic & Custom LLC, Garner, North Carolina

Stonewall Insurance Group, Wilbraham, Massachusetts

Texan Insurance, Houston, Texas

The Phoenix Insurance, Dallas, Texas

Wilcox & Reynolds Insurance, Storrs, Connecticut

As Top Gear Agents, the above companies have access to co-op marketing dollars, preferred placement on Hagerty's online agent locator, spotlights on Hagerty's social media channels and more.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club , Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools , Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social , the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

Media Contact

Andrew Heller, [email protected] , 231-632-1583

Bobby Hammelman, [email protected] , 646-723-3830

SOURCE Hagerty