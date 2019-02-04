Haggar And Steve Harvey Kick Off 2019 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads™ Contest

DALLAS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haggar Clothing Co., the Official Gold Jacket Provider of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and comedian, actor and TV personality Steve Harvey are joining forces with his hit talk show "STEVE" to recognize and celebrate America's greatest dads with the Second Annual Haggar Hall of Fame Dads contest.

Harvey kicked off the 2019 contest yesterday on his show, STEVE, and called on wives, children and other loved ones to nominate the great dads and father figures in their lives by sharing their stories, videos and photos at www.haggarhofdad.com through April 30.

A Hall of Fame dad will be chosen to represent each state and receive a Haggar prize pack that includes a custom Haggar Hall of Fame Dad blazer. One national winner will receive a grand prize VIP trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, as the 2019 national Haggar Hall of Fame Dad.

"The Haggar Hall of Fame Dads contest is an awesome way to show your dad or a father figure in your life how much you love him and appreciate all he's done for you," Harvey said. "I think it's great that Haggar wants to recognize dads, and I hope that everyone who has or knows a Hall of Fame-worthy dad will take a few minutes to nominate him."

Last year's national winner, Dawaun Smith, of Jacksonville, Florida, was selected from more than 6,000 entries. He was nominated by wife, Shenera, who wrote that Smith was the rock of the family when their five-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia, spending countless hours at the hospital while she was home with their 3-month-old twins.

"We received so many inspiring stories like Mr. Smith's last year, and we can't wait to read more," said Haggar CEO Michael Stitt. "We were honored to be able to give Mr. Smith and his dad the trip of a lifetime to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and we look forward to sharing the experience with another great Haggar Hall of Fame Dad."

During the contest, visitors to www.haggarhofdad.com can read stories and vote for their favorites. Harvey will announce the national Haggar Hall of Fame Dad winner on his show ahead of Father's Day weekend.

Complete contest details and rules are available at www.HaggarHOFDad.com.

About Haggar Clothing Co.

Since its beginnings in a one-room office in Dallas in 1926, Haggar Clothing Co. has grown from a manufacturer of men's fine dress pants and slacks into one of the most recognized apparel brands in the market. Since 2014, Haggar has produced the No. 1-selling dress pant style1 in America (the E-CLO™ Stria, 2014–2017; The Premium Comfort Dress Pant, 2018). Haggar coined the term "slacks" in 1938 and has continued to lead menswear innovation and technology for over 90 years. In 2018, the brand received the inaugural REPREVE Champions of Sustainability award for using over 100 million recycled plastic bottles in its Life Khaki, E-CLO Stria & Premium Comfort Dress Pant lines. The brand is sold at numerous retailers including Kohl's, JCPenney, Macy's, Target and Belk, as well as at Haggar Premium Outlet & Factory stores and on www.Haggar.com.

1The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, Premium/Mid-Tier Stores Unit Sales, Men's Dress Pants, FY 2018, FY 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014

