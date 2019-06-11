Haggar Selects New Mexico High School Coach As 2019 Haggar Hall Of Fame Dad

DALLAS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haggar Clothing Co., the Official Gold Jacket Provider for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has named Tularosa, New Mexico, high school history teacher and football coach Richard Grace the national winner of its second annual Haggar Hall of Fame Dads contest. The winner of the contest, which honors America's outstanding fathers and father figures, was announced June 10 by Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket, Terrell Davis, on Steve Harvey's show, STEVE.

Grace, 52, works at Tularosa High School and was nominated by his daughter, Kaytlin Grace, who wrote in her winning nomination, "We always like to say my dad has two daughters and 50 sons. You see, my dad is a high school football coach."

She continued, "My dad's motto is 'family first,' and he truly means that. Our family has expanded because of his big heart. In 2018 my dad underwent heart surgery, and unfortunately, it was right in the middle of his football season. The only thing he was worried about was being away from his team. My dad is such a dedicated and loving father and coach, and that's why I think he deserves this award –because he's not only my and my sister's Hall of Fame dad, but he is a Hall of Fame dad and coach to his team."

Grace's nomination was selected from among more than a thousand stories, photos and videos submitted by wives, children and other loved ones to www.haggarhofdad.com during the contest.

"We are truly inspired by the many stories we read about incredible dads like Coach Grace who are going above and beyond to uplift their families and give them everything they can," said Haggar Sr. Vice President of Marketing Paul Okimoto. "We were all blown away that the first thing he thought of upon learning of his award on STEVE was how the prize money could buy new helmets for his team. He completely embodies the spirit of the Haggar Hall of Fame Dad contest, which was created to honor men like him who selflessly care for their families and communities."

As the 2019 national Haggar Hall of Fame Dad, Grace will receive a grand prize VIP trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio. Haggar also named 50 state winners, who each received a prize package that included a custom Haggar Hall of Fame Dad blazer. A complete list of state winners is available at www.haggarhofdad.com.

