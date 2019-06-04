Hahn & Hahn Continues Expansion in All Practice Groups

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 120-year-old Southern California law firm Hahn & Hahn LLP announced today that it is continuing its historic expansion, adding associates in each of its three main practice groups, Business, Litigation, and Trust & Estates. Kathleen Zaratzian has stepped into the firm's Trust & Estates Department, while Lucy Vartanian this week becomes a member of the Family Law practice in the Litigation Department. The new additions join corporate attorney Alan P. Smith, who joined the firm's Business Department in May.

"To meet the current and future demands of our clients, we are building out each of our practice groups with additional talent," said firm Managing Partner Karl I. Swaidan. "Each new professional brings an added layer of energy and expertise to the firm, and that gets passed along to our clients."

Ms. Vartanian's practice focuses on all aspects of family law, including child custody, complex community and separate property issues, and spousal and child support. She is an experienced negotiator and litigator, providing zealous advocacy for her clients as they navigate the family law judicial system. Ms. Vartanian will also handle civil litigation matters.

Ms. Vartanian received her B.A. from the University of California, San Diego, and her J.D. from Southwestern Law School. Prior to joining Hahn & Hahn, she was with the West L.A. law firm Feinberg Mindel Brandt & Klein, LLP. She and her husband, attorney Krikor Moloyan, have a four month old daughter.

Ms. Zaratzian's practice is focused on estate planning, trust administration, probate, and trust litigation. She applies a broad legal background to develop customized, multi-generational estate plans for individuals and families. Through the careful drafting of trusts, wills, powers of attorney, and health care directives, Ms. Zaratzian recognizes and addresses potential conflicts before they occur while preserving her clients' interpersonal and wealth transfer objectives.

Ms. Zaratzian received her B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley, and her J.D. from William & Mary Law School. She previously worked with the Santa Barbara law firm, GM Group, PC. She is married to Michael Lawson, a research scientist at CalTech.

