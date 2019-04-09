Hahn & Hahn Partners Christianne Kerns and Laura Farber Among LA's Most Influential Women Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP partners Christianne Kerns and Laura Farber, have been named by Los Angeles Business Journal as two of LA's 75 most influential women attorneys. According to Publisher and CEO Anna Magzanyan, the honorees were recognized for "exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

Hahn & Hahn Partner Laura Farber Hahn & Hahn Partner Christianne Kerns

Farber, a UCLA alum who obtained her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, "will make history as President for the 2019-2020 Tournament of Roses year…as the first Latina and third woman to serve, she will offer an important unique perspective and fresh approach," the report says. As a member of Hahn & Hahn's Litigation and Employment practice groups, Farber brings and defends claims before all state and federal courts, for general and complex civil matters in a wide range of areas. Her practice includes employment matters, commercial disputes, and tort claims. Farber is also a former member of the ABA's Board of Governors and the Board of Trustees of the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

Kerns, a member of the firm's Business practice, is receiving the honor for the second year in a row. The report says she, "is a trusted board member and advisor to boards of directors, equity holders, and C-suite executives with a track record of identifying and effectively addressing strategic and operational challenges with the overarching goal of optimizing results, value and ROI."

Kerns obtained her J.D. from University of Southern California Gould School of Law, and "has extensive expertise in a wide variety of real estate and commercial transactions and general business matters, with emphasis in commercial and real estate finance," says the annual supplement. "She is uniquely skilled at calmly assessing a wide range of complex data, goals, points of view, and ideas from a wide range of stakeholders to help executive teams create solutions to business challenges." Kerns provides outside legal counsel to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and Huntington Memorial Hospital, among others.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. The firm is a certified majority Women & Minority Owned Business Enterprise. https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

(310) 601-6008

212511@email4pr.com

SOURCE Hahn & Hahn LLP

Related Links

https://tournamentofroses.com/

