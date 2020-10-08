Hahn & Hahn Partners Christianne Kerns and Laura Farber Nominated for 2020 Women's Leadership Awards

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christianne Kerns, Managing Partner and a member of Hahn & Hahn's Business practice, and Laura Farber, a Partner in the firm's Litigation and Employment practices, were both selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's '2020 Women's Leadership Awards.' This year's Leadership Series and Awards is a three-part virtual symposium and awards event. With the goal of continuing to engage, inform, educate and inspire, this year's panelists will cover topics of ongoing importance.

Christianne F. Kerns Laura V. Farber

Kerns is the first female managing partner of the prestigious 121-year-old Pasadena, California-based law firm, which has transitioned from a historic "old-line firm" into a majority women and minority owned enterprise. She is leading efforts to expand the firm's practice areas while continuing its focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and maintaining its longstanding commitment to excellence.

She has extensive expertise in a wide variety of commercial transactions, real estate finance and finance workouts, and general business matters. Kerns serves as outside general counsel for many clients, providing advice and guidance for C-Suite executives, boards of directors and shareholders. Kerns is uniquely skilled at calmly assessing a wide range of complex data, goals, perspectives, and ideas from a variety of stakeholders to help craft consensus solutions to business challenges. Kerns was recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal list of 'Most Influential Women Attorneys' in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Kerns sits on the board of directors, and is immediate past Chair, of Five Acres, a nonprofit organization that cares for more than 10,000 children at risk and their families in Southern California. She also sits on the board of directors of the Hastings Foundation, which established the Hastings Center for Pulmonary Research at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, and funds pioneering research of advanced lung disease.

Farber made history last year as the first Latina and only third woman to serve as President of the Tournament of Roses. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and a native Spanish speaker, Farber brought an important and fresh perspective to her presidency. Farber currently serves as the Chair of the Rose Bowl Management Committee and will hold that position for the next five years.

As a member of Hahn & Hahn's litigation and employment practice groups, Farber brings and defends claims before all state and federal courts and administrative agencies, at both the trial and appellate levels for general and complex civil matters in a wide range of areas. Her expertise includes labor and employment claims, business and commercial disputes, and tort and real property matters. Farber also advises clients on labor and employment issues including wage and hour laws, misclassification, discrimination and retaliation claims, and employee handbooks.

Farber has been a tremendous leader in a variety of organizations throughout her career. She has been deeply involved in the American Bar Association (ABA) since 1994, including serving as the Delegate for the State of California in the House of Delegates since 2012, and for the last five years, as the Chair of the ABA Latin American and Caribbean Law Council. The Council supports the legal industry in Mexico and Central and South America by providing specialized training to prosecutors, experts, and judges to facilitate the resolution of criminal matters. In addition, Farber seeks ways to collaborate on anticorruption efforts, improvement of and transparency in their justice system, human rights support and access to justice for underserved and indigenous populations.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 Women's Leadership Awards winners will be announced on October 21, 2020 at the Virtual Keynote and Awards Program.

